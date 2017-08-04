Obituaries – August 04, 2017

The family of Joe Martinez is sad to announce the passing of Joe, 83 on August 2, 2017. Joe has been welcomed into heaven after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

The family requests the presence of friends and those who wish to pay their respects at Dove Cremation & Funeral Service, 805 Caroline Ave, Junction City, Kansas 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on August 12. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation or Junction City Friends of Animals.