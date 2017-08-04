Suspect jailed after Kansas officer-involved shooting

BOURBON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday night near the Fort Scott National Cemetery, according to a media release.

Just after 11p.m. Thursday, the KBI was asked to assist the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office following an officer involved shooting that occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. in Fort Scott. KBI agents and a crime scene response team responded to conduct the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that at 9:30 p.m. a Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Fort Scott Lake. After a search of the area, the deputy located a red Ford Ranger pickup and observed the driver running a stop sign. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, however the driver of the Ranger refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Officers from the Fort Scott Police Department joined the pursuit. At one time the chase was discontinued for safety reasons, and authorities lost contact with the Ford Ranger. They were able to locate the vehicle again and pursued it down a dead end dirt path east of the intersection of 230 St. and Kansas in rural Fort Scott. When the driver of the Ranger was unable to continue, he struck a Fort Scott Police Department vehicle while attempting to turn around. Then, the Ranger drove directly toward a Bourbon County Sheriff’s deputy who had parked and exited his vehicle. The deputy fired toward the Ranger, which then drove into a culvert, disabling the vehicle.

The occupant of the Ranger was not hit by gunfire. He was identified as 51-year-old David L. Baldwin of Nevada, Missouri.

Baldwin was taken into custody and then transported to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Upon release, he was booked into the Bourbon County Jail on two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, and felony criminal damage to property, as well as well as other misdemeanor traffic violations.

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident. Baldwin has previous convictions in Missouri for vehicle theft, possession of firearms, receiving stolen property and tamp/attempt-victim during felony prosecution, according to the Missouri Dept. of Corrections