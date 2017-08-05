Manhattan Firefighters Respond to Smoke Scare

The Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched at 7:58 a.m. Saturday to 2121 Meadowlark Road, Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community, for a report of a fire alarm sounding.

Upon arrival crews found moderate smoke in the hallway on the third floor. Crews immediately upgraded to a second alarm fire and began searching for the source of the smoke. A report of a possible lightning strike in the area of Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community prior to the incident. All residents sheltered in place during the incident. After a thorough search of the structure crew determined the cause to be a burned up air conditioning fan motor on the third floor.

A total of 20 firefighters responded on six fire trucks with the latest unit clearing the scene about 9 a.m. There was no fire damage and no injuries reported. All residents are safe and returned to their units.