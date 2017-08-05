Royals Game on Saturday Night Postponed

The Kansas City Royals game with the Seattle Mariners that had been scheduled Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday.

The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 1:15 p.m. with the radio broadcast time on 1420 KJCK beginning at 12:30 p.m. The second game will begin within 30 minutes after the first game is completed.

If you had tickets for the game Saturday night you can exchange them for the doubleheader on Sunday or any other remaining game on the 2017 regular season schedule.