Saturday Night Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Topeka KS The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Geary County in east central Kansas... Southern Riley County in northeastern Kansas... Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas... Southeastern Clay County in north central Kansas... * Until midnight CDT * At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Manhattan, Junction City, Ogden, Wakefield, St. George, Milford, Milford Lake and Keats. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 307 and 313, and between mile markers 316 and 321.

