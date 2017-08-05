The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas... Geary County in east central Kansas... Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas... North central Morris County in east central Kansas... Southwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas... Southeastern Clay County in north central Kansas... * Until 1015 AM CDT * At 707 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Manhattan, Junction City, Ogden, Grandview Plaza, Chapman, Wakefield, Riley, Milford, Milford Lake and Keats. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 286 and 313.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

