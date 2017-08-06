National Recovery Month in September

National Recovery Month will be observed in Junction City in September. It is a national observance sponsored by SAMHSA, within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The observance is intended to raise awareness of mental and substance use disorders, celebrates individuals in long-term recovery, and acknowledges the work of prevention, treatment and recovery support services.

On September 5th Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald will present a proclamation signed by the city to designate September as Recovery Month for Junction City.

The Geary County Prevention Partnership will host a 5K called the Superhero Run on Saturday, September 9th at Acorn Resorts in the Farnum Creek area on the east side of Milford Lake. The early bird registration before August 15th is $20, and after August 16th $25. You can register at www.active.com.

In addition to the Geary County Prevention Partnership, the other Recovery Month collaborators include the 8th Judicial District, Restoration Center, Central Kansas Foundation, Fort Riley Department of Public Health, Geary County Health Department, Geary County Fetal Infant Mortality Review and Pawnee Mental Health.