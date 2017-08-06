The Milford Lake Dam: 50 years old

The Corps of Engineers is preparing for a big day Saturday ( August 12 ) when they celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the Milford Lake Dam.

Bill Whitworth, Project – Operations Manager for the Corps at Milford Lake, noted that Geary County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett and Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald will be among the speakers during the ceremony at the East Rolling Hills Dedication Point area on the south side of the reservoir, “want to give people an opportunity to speak. It is a monumental occasion, so we hope to be there another 50 years.” The ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

Following that ceremony there will be activities in the Gathering Pond area below the dam which will be sponsored by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce – Geary County Convention & Visitor’ Bureau ranging from the seventh annual Float Your Boat competition to a bicycle race, and a 5K run / walk.