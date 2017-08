KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two teenagers are dead after a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Three teens inside a vehicle were shot just after 9 p.m. Sunday. One died at the scene, and the second died later at a hospital. The third victim is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

A house near the vehicle was also struck by several bullets.

No arrests have been made. Names of the victims have not been released.