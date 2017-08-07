Back to School

It’s about time students and teachers to return to the classroom in Geary USD 475.

According to the USD 475 website teachers return to work on Wednesday ( August 9 ).

Students return to the classroom on August 16. That will be half day session for USD 475 students in the elementary and middle schools and a full day of classes at Junction City High school. The first day for kindergarten will be August 21. The first day for early childhood will be August 23.

Classes at Saint Xavier High School begin August 16, with a full-day session.