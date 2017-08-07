FFA Begins at Junction City High School

For the first time more than 55 years there is a Future Farmers of America chapter at Junction City High School.

A veteran agriculture educator Laura Miller will oversee the program which she has helped start at JCHS. She informed JCPost.com the last known record of an FFA chapter at the senior high was back in the 1959-60 school year. “There is a need for students to be in agriculture education at Junction City High School. We have an ag career cluster where students who are interested in agriculture sign up for and they’re placed in a seminar with similar students with like-mindedness. ”

Miller stated within the seminar there were field trips and speakers but there was a missing piece for students wanting to learn more about agriculture education and careers. After discussions with administrators at the senior high a pathway was prepared with classes fitting the needs of those students. More than 100 students are enrolled.

Miller is a former teacher at Lawrence Free State High School where she built up an FFA chapter. This is her third year at Junction City High School. She stated, “You don’t have to be a farmer to be in FFA.” Miller added many students enjoy the leadership aspect of the program.

On Monday the USD 475 Board of Education approved the establishment of the Junction City FFA of America Club.