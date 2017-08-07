Kansas man flown to hospital after industrial accident

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an industrial accident on Monday in Hutchinson.

Just after 10a.m., first responders were called to Woodwork Manufacturing, 400 South Adams, in Hutchinson, according to Sgt. David Maness with Hutchinson Police.

A planer had kicked wood back toward and impaled the man in the right side, according to Maness. The man was flown to Wichita for treatment.

He was conscious and talking according to Maness. The victim, whose name was not released, is expected to make a full recovery.