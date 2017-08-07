Listen to that Ragtime

Featuring Jonathan Christopher as Coalhouse Walker Jr, Claire Kolheim as Sarah, Matthew Aaron as Tateh, and Margaret Clair as Mother, audiences will understand why Ragtime won Best Original Score upon its debut.

Audiences may also recognize several members of the cast as Great Plains Theatre continues to use its main stage season to give opportunities for the young actors in the surrounding community to work with professional actors, with the youngest member of the cast, Jonavin Robinson, looking forward to starting second grade soon!

Ragtime opens August 11th with the Afterglow mixer immediately following the opening night performance, and runs until the 20th, and promises to be an experience no one will want to miss. Following the performance on Friday, August 18th there will be a cabaret by the cast.

Stop by or the box office for tickets at 401 Cottage Ave, or call 785-263-4574 . Tickets are also available online through greatplainstheatre.com

ABILENE, August 7 – Great Plains Theatre proudly presents Ragtime, a story of love and change as seen through the eyes of three families trying to make their way through the early twentieth century. Whether audiences are familiar with the show or not, the powerful story and music of Ragtime is sure to leave an impression not easily forgotten.