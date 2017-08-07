JC Post

Sheriff’s Deputies Work Three Non-injury accident

Geary County sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to I-70 about five miles east of Junction City for a single vehicle – dog non-injury accident. Jeanne Atkins, Centennial, Colorado was driving her 2016 Toyota Highlander when a dog ran out in front of her vehicle striking the driver’s side front bumper causing damage to the bumper and radiator.

Deputies responded to U.S. 77 mile marker 151 just after midnight Monday morning for a single vehicle non-injury accident. Christopher Milton, White City, was traveling south in a 2012 Mustang when he struck a coyote.

Deputies responded to U.S. 77 mile marker 156 at 4:24 a.m. Monday for a single vehicle non-injury accident. Diana Brown, Fort Riley, was traveling northbound in a 2014 Nissan Sentra when she struck a deer.

 