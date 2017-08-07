Sheriff’s Deputies Work Three Non-injury accident

Geary County sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to I-70 about five miles east of Junction City for a single vehicle – dog non-injury accident. Jeanne Atkins, Centennial, Colorado was driving her 2016 Toyota Highlander when a dog ran out in front of her vehicle striking the driver’s side front bumper causing damage to the bumper and radiator.

—

Deputies responded to U.S. 77 mile marker 151 just after midnight Monday morning for a single vehicle non-injury accident. Christopher Milton, White City, was traveling south in a 2012 Mustang when he struck a coyote.

—

Deputies responded to U.S. 77 mile marker 156 at 4:24 a.m. Monday for a single vehicle non-injury accident. Diana Brown, Fort Riley, was traveling northbound in a 2014 Nissan Sentra when she struck a deer.