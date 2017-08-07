The Latest: US military IDs Marine from Kansas killed in crash

SYDNEY (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a U.S. Marine Osprey aircraft off Australia’s coast (all times local):

U.S. military officials have identified the three Marines who were killed after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

The three men remain missing and were declared dead by the military on Tuesday. They were among 26 people on board an MV-22 Osprey that crashed off the coast of Queensland state on Saturday.

The U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said the victims were 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Sedgwick, Kansas; 26-year-old 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross of Oxford, Maine and 19-year-old Pfc. Ruben Velasco of Los Angeles.

The Australian navy found the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday.