Water Leak at JCHS

The rains Saturday left their calling card at Junction City High School.

Superintendent Dr. Corbin Witt confirmed there was a leak in the roof. It affected the floor in the Shenk Gym, resulting in minor damage.

The calculation on maintenance of the senior high facility has been put at approximately $500,000 a year.

There will be proposal to build a new high school on the November 7th election ballot. That new school would be financed by a combination of federal and state aid if voters approve a bond issue. That approval would allow the school district to qualify for the state aid. Federal heavy impact aid received by USD 475 will comprise the other part of the funding.