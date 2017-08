The Geary USD 475 Board of Education is spending Tuesday touring district facilities ahead of the upcoming school year.

One stop was Eisenhower Elementary Elementary School where a new gymnasium / tornado safe room is under construction. The safe room is designed to withstand wind speed ( 3-second gust ) of up to 250 miles per hour. There is occupancy capability for up to 1,177 people.

(Photos courtesy of Matt Droge, USD 475 )