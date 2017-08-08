Construction Under Way on New Children’s Mercy Pediatric Clinics at Geary Community Hospital

Work has begun on the construction of new Children’s Mercy pediatric clinics at Geary Community Hospital.

This is a joint effort by GCH and Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Geary Community Hospital Administrator Joe Stratton said construction began during the past week. “So they’re swinging hammers and tractors around, materials coming in so we’re feeling really good about that. If all goes right we should be able to finish that up by about the turn of the year, I’m going to say.”

The new clinics will be located in a basement area of the hospital.