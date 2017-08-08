Kansas gas prices up 5 cents this week

Aug. 2017 – Gas prices across Kansas continue their steady increase this summer, jumping 5 cents from a week ago to $2.22/gallon, according to AAA Kansas. This comes a week after a 6-cent statewide increase.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are at far opposite corners at the state.

HIGH: St. Francis (Cheyenne County, far Northwest Kansas) – $2.49

LOW: Columbus (Cherokee County, far Southeast Kansas) – $2.03

Of the 10 regularly reported Kansas cities (see chart below), all experienced price increases in the past week, AAA Kansas notes. Kansas City, Kan. and Lawrence led the way with 10-cent increases, while Manhattan, Salina and Topeka each rose only one cent from last week.

At 13 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are still 12th lowest in the country, said AAA Kansas spokesman Shawn Steward.

“Strong gasoline demand across the country is continuing to push prices higher at the pump, a trend that we don’t see letting up through the end of summer,” said Steward. “Kansas is still in a good position, though, with relatively affordable gas prices, compared to the national average.”

Today Last Week Last Month Last Year Change Over Last Year National $2.35 $2.32 $2.26 $2.12 11% Kansas $2.22 $2.17 $2.10 $2.01 10% Emporia $2.16 $2.12 $2.03 $2.00 8% Garden City $2.21 $2.15 $2.02 $1.99 11% Hays $2.21 $2.16 $2.12 $2.00 11% KCK $2.32 2.22 $2.18 $2.11 10% Lawrence $2.36 $2.26 $2.21 $2.11 12% Manhattan $2.19 $2.18 $2.16 $2.02 8% Pittsburg $2.11 $2.07 $1.99 $1.90 11% Salina $2.19 $2.18 $2.10 $1.96 12% Topeka $2.17 $2.16 $2.09 $1.89 15% Wichita $2.22 $2.16 $2.06 $1.99 12%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

State Current Avg. Rank Today Last Week Oklahoma $2.13 5 7 Missouri $2.17 9 5 Kansas $2.22 12 12 Colorado $2.33 27 24 Nebraska $2.32 25 18