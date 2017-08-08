Kansas State Provost Announces Resignation

Tuesday morning K-State Provost and Senior Vice President April Mason announced her resignation, effective June 30, 2018.

Dear Kansas State University family,

I write today to communicate I have decided to resign from Kansas State University on June 30, 2018. This is a decision made after careful thought and consideration. When Kirk Schulz, a great mentor and friend, announced his resignation from Kansas State University in March 2016, I was a finalist for Chancellor at University of Nebraska, Lincoln. I withdrew my candidacy from the Nebraska position to stay at Kansas State University to assist an unnamed Interim President and help onboard a yet to be determined new President. I think this work is nearly complete! The university is well led and on a positive trajectory.

K-State 2025 is going into its second 5-year period and I feel it is a good time to make my announcement allowing President Myers to determine next steps for the position of Provost and Senior Vice President in his Cabinet. President Myers has accepted my resignation. I appreciate his support in this decision.

I interviewed for this position in the fall of 2009. I had never stepped into the state of Kansas before. Now I know the hallowed halls of this limestone university, have interacted with so many wonderful creative faculty and staff, have enjoyed interacting with the leaders of tomorrow — our students, walked and ridden through the Flint Hills, and developed a keen love of wheat fields. I have met alumni and friends of this university who give so much to their alma mater. I have experienced the deafening noise of Bramlage and the roar of Harleys in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. In the end, it will be eight and a half years of hard work and great fun.

I know the next eleven months will give me the opportunity to bring a number of ongoing projects to fruition. I also know these months will fly by! Before the time gets away, I want to be sure you know how much you have helped me, counseled me and been wonderful sounding boards for me. My thanks to Faculty Senate, University Support Staff Senate, and Student Governing Association, my fellow Cabinet members and most especially the members of the Deans Council and Provost’s Staff.

It has been an honor to serve Kansas State University. Purple has always been a favorite color — it holds deep new meaning now.

Full speed ahead until next June 30. We still have a great deal to do!

Thank you for all you do to make Kansas State the outstanding university it is.

April