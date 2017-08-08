Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Case

UPDATE:

Junction City Police Department Public Information Officer Trish Giordano has reported that the KBI has been called in to assist with the investigation into a fatal shooting overnight in Junction City. “They’ve responded and are investigating the officer-involved shooting that we had.” No officers were injured in the incident, but one other man is dead. His identity has not yet been released.

As of 7:15 a.m. a portion of Caroline Avenue near the Walmart grocery store on the west side of Junction City is still barricaded off, but the Walmart store is open.

—–

Junction City Police Department spokesperson Trish Giordano confirms early Tuesday morning that police are investigating an officer-involved shooting case. “No officers were injured and we’re still investigating.”

Although no officers were injured Giordano did confirm one man was dead but could not yet release the identity of the victim.

The incident on Caroline Avenue on the west side of the city was reported at 12:48 a.m. Police had responded to a check welfare case. Caroline Avenue in the area near the Walmart store on the west side of the city was barricaded off and crime scene tape was up at the scene.