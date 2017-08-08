Primary election votes canvassed by County

The votes from the Junction City only primary election for City Commission candidates have been canvassed.

Geary County Commissioners completed the canvass sitting as the Board of Canvassers.

“We had 19 provisional (ballots) but only nine of those counted,” said County Commissioner Keith Ascher. “These are final numbers, so they increased by nine [and] didn’t change any outcomes.”

Tim Brown received 698 votes in the August 1st primary election for Junction City Commission candidates. Jeff Underhill earned 591 votes, and Nicholas Allbritton had 412. Bob Henderson finished with the fourth most votes at 319, Heinrich Biggs earned 101, and Michael Gray had 96 votes.

Those (above) six candidates advance to the general election in November.