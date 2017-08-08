State funding deficit not as big as ‘expected’; USD 475 granted budget extension

Geary County Schools USD 475 is receiving less state funding for this school year, but officials are confident it will not be as bad as anticipated.

Earlier projections called for the District to lost between five and seven million dollars.

Dr. Corbin Witt, Superintendent of Schools, said that the general fund is down about $600,000.

“We’ll get a little less because we’ll lose some through kindergarten with our impact aid funds, so we’ll be down probably close to $1 or $2 million; but it’s not nearly what we were expecting.”

The District has received an extension until September 6th for final approval of the budget. A public hearing and approval for publication are scheduled for August 21st.

USD 475 is using an estimated enrollment count for the coming year of 7,575 students. There will be two formal count dates on September 20th and February 20th. The second date is for military student impacted districts and could result in more state aid for the District.