AG Derek Schmidt, Sunshine Coalition to offer free training on open government laws

Free training sessions on Kansas open government laws will be offered at five locations across the state in the coming weeks.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government are sponsoring the events.

The schedule for the sessions is as follows:

Friday, September 8, 9 a.m. – Noon; Leavenworth City Hall, City Commission Room – 100 N. 5th St., Leavenworth

Monday, September 11, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Manhattan Public Library Auditorium – 629 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

Tuesday, September 12, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Hays Public Library Auditorium – 1205 Main St., Hays

Thursday, September 14, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Bradford Memorial Library – 611 S. Washington St., El Dorado

Friday, October 6, 9 a.m. – Noon; Memorial Hall Auditorium – 120 SW 10th Ave., Topeka

These seminars are free and open to the public.

Space at each location is limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants can register on the Kansas Attorney General’s website, www.ag.ks.gov/open-gov, or by calling (785) 296-2215.

The training about the Kansas Open Records Act and the Kansas Open Meetings Act will be conducted by attorneys in Schmidt’s office who have experience in open government laws and who are charged by law with training and enforcement of them. Panelists will include Kansas Sunshine Coalition members, local government officials and media representatives.