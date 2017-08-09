Animal Shelter Facts and Figures

Since January approximately 400-450 cats and 300 dogs have been brought to the Junction City / Geary County Animal Shelter. Space is a concern as well as the need for items such as canned and dry dog food, cat litter, long-lasting dog chews, blankets, newspapers, laundry detergent and “Dawn” liquid dishwashing detergent. “Dawn” has been mentioned specifically because of its ability to de-grease and quickly fleas.

The information was reported by the director of the shelter, Vanessa Gray, to the Junction City Breakfast Optimist Club at their meeting on Wednesday.

Support of Friends of Animals and donations provide support on a limited budget. Gray reported that the animal shelter’s budget may decrease from $234,000 last year to $218,000 this year.

Gray shared the steps followed when an animal is brought to the shelter. They include checking for a micro-chip, trying to contact the owner if the person is identified in the micro-chip, giving the animal appropriate vaccinations, de-worm on a three-day cycle, doing a flea treatment if needed, taking a picture of the animal and putting it on Facebook, holding the animal for 72 hours and doing treatments as necessary. If there is no owner identified the animal is put up for adoption and after three days a behavior test is done to identify any social behavioral issues the animal may have. There is a “Foster” program for animals. They can be placed in a home for 60 days rather than being kept at the shelter. Gray noted, “Friends of Animals” are helpful with adoption and establishing “life-long” homes for animals.”

On August 19th there will be a “Clear the Shelter” event and cats may be adopted for as little as $10. Normally the fees are as much as $200 or more per animal. For more information on how you or organization can help contact the Junction City / Geary County Animal Shelter at 238-1359.