Charge of not reporting sex abuse against Kan. superintendent dismissed

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (AP) — Linn County authorities have dismissed a criminal case against a Tonganoxie school superintendent who was charged with not reporting sex abuse cases.

Chris Kleidosty was scheduled to appear Monday in Linn County District Court but County Attorney James Brun recently dismissed the charges.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Kleidosty was charged in February with failing to report two sex abuse cases in the Prairie View school district, where he previously was superintendent. He was placed on administrative leave with pay at Tonganoxie after the arrest.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled.

A teacher and an administrator at Prairie View High School were arrested for alleged sexual relations with two students.

Kleidosty has contended that he always cooperated with authorities investigating the case.