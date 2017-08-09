Foul Play not Suspected in Fatality Case

UPDATE:

Junction City police responded at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday to 935 Valley View Drive Apt. 7 for a check welfare case. Police Detective Lieutenant Jeff Childs said when officers arrived on the scene they gained entry to the apartment. “where a subject ( a female ) was located deceased. The case is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this time. We do not believe the public is in any danger from this incident.”

The victim was a resident of the apartment.

——

Junction City police have responded to a Valley View Drive apartment location early Wednesday morning in a case involving a deceased person.

JCPost.com has also learned a coroner and chaplain have been called to the scene.

No other details have been released.

JCPost.com will update the story as we proceed through the morning.