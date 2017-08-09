One of the original ‘Freedom Writers’ to speak at JCMS this Friday – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

One of the original “freedom writers” will be the guest speaker at the general session for USD 475 on Friday, August 11th.

The District hosts a General Session for employees annually to mark the beginning of a new school year. This year the keynote speaker will be Manny Scott – one of the original “freedom writers.”

In addition there will be an appearance and speaking engagement before General Session which will be open to the public. This public presentation will be held at Junction City Middle School located at 700 Wildcat Lane.

The public presentation begins at 7:30 am and is free to attend.

“When I was fourteen, I dropped out of high school. I was sitting on a park bench. Helpless, hurting, and hopeless, I was thinking about doing something that would have gotten me incarcerated or killed. The ending of my story seemed certain. But a total stranger sat down next to me, and inspired me to take a path in life down which very few people travel. From that moment, I began writing a new chapter in my life. And that has made all the difference.”

His poor school performance landed Manny Scott at the back of Erin Gruwell’s English class—a group now known as the original Freedom Writers. Their story was told in part in the 2007 film – Freedom Writers starring Hillary Swank.

Scott, the former high school dropout now has degrees from the University of California at Berkeley and Trinity International University. He is currently working toward a Doctorate degree in Chicago.

Scott’s speaking engagements and appearances have motivated members of the Department of Education, the National Education Association and countless organizations and schools worldwide.

He has appeared on ABC News’ Nightline and The View.

Learn more at mannyscott.com.

*feature photo courtesy mannyscott.com