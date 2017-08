Preparation for the major Westar Energy Substation project on Hawkinsmith Road in southeast Geary County is ongoing.

Keith Ascher, County Commissioner, said that the governing body received an update this week from the Public Works Director Cory Trumpp.

“They applied some more rock for the haul route on July 28th and 31st; if weather permits they plan to do dust control this week, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Ascher.

The project has a total estimated cost of $64 million dollars.