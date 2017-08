The Immanuel Lutheran Early Childhood Center is accepting applications followed by on-site interviews from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Church at 630 South Eisenhower.

They are seeking two part-time positions for their private preschool / childcare center. Ages of the children vary from 2 – 5 years.

Wages vary depending on education and experience. The hours are Monday through Friday with certain holidays off. Times vary from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.