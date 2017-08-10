It’s National Farmer’s Market Week – Visit the GCH Farmer’s Market today!

August 6th through 12th – this week – is National Farmer’s Market week.

According to the National Farmer’s Market Coalition, the local markets serve as the only low-barrier entry points for new farmers, ranchers, and food entrepreneurs to start small and test new products. They also serve as way for community members to know where they food is coming from, and to ask questions about how it was produced.

The American Fitness Index includes the number of farmers markets per capita as a factor contributing to community health, using it as an indicator for community members’ access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Locally grown fruits and vegetables that area easily accessible to families can make a major difference in a family’s diet and overall health.

Nikki Davies, Geary Community Hospital (GCH) Marketing Director, said that there are typically 30 to 25 vendors at the GCH farmers market.

“It works out very well, we definitely have a packed parking lot; it starts a little bit slower of course earlier in the season, because not all the crops are in yet,” said Davies. “Now we are in the hot season and everything is pretty much ready and available at the market right now.”

Davies and Hospital CEO Dr. Joseph Stratton came up with the idea in 2014 to host a farmer’s market to address food insecurity and other concerns in the community.

“We had a conversation and said, ‘we have an issue with access to local produce in the community, and nutrition is a great start and the start to having a healthy life and living healthier’ – so that’s how we came up with the idea of having a farmer’s market in the front parking lot of the hospital,” said Davies.

Low income families can also enjoy the farmer’s market and utilize their SNAP/EBT benefits.

The GCH Farmer’s Market is every Thursday through the end of September from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the front parking lot of the hospital.