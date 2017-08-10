Milford Lake Blue Green Algae Results

The Corps of Engineers at Milford Lake have announced that the Kansas Department of Health & Environment results from lake samples taken this past Monday have been received. All zones of the reservoir, including Zones A, B and C are in a “Watch” status.

All of the designated swim beaches are open.

Lake users are reminded that blue green algae may appear or disappear suddenly and move as the wind shifts. Boaters should use caution and move to a clear portion of the lake.

Current lake elevation is 1144.41 and discharging 25 cfs. The Corps of Engineers report that the lake is right at “normal” or Multipurpose Pool Level.