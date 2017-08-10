Police: Kansas woman’s car stolen at gunpoint

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft and asking for help to identify suspects.

Just after 11p.m., a woman and parked her brown, gray Ford Fusion and was walking to her residence in Topeka, according to Lt. Steve Roth.

Two men with handguns approached her and demanded she drop her car keys. When she did, the men took the keys and drove away in the car.

The first suspect is described a mixed-race man in his 20s, 5-foot 10 and thin build He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans. The second suspect is described as mixed-race and chubby. He wore a gray t-shirt with blue lettering and a circle on the front and blue jeans.

The numbers on the car tag are 328. The vehicle is missing the front passenger side hub cap.

Police say if you see the vehicle do not approach it. Call 911.