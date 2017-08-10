Sunset Zoo CILC Pinnacle Award Winner

NEWS RELEASE

August 9th, 2017, Manhattan, KS – The Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration and the Sunset Zoo are pleased to announce the Sunset Zoo Education Department’s Interactive Distance Learning Program has won the Pinnacle Award for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

“We are extremely proud of all the work our Education Department has done to win this award. They are all creative, passionate, and driven to provide high quality educational programs,” said Scott Shoemaker, Director of Sunset Zoo.

IDL (Interactive Distance Learning) is a virtual education program where the Education Department connects virtually with a school classroom or a group, in real-time to engage them with the Zoo’s animal ambassadors. “IDL is different than other forms of distant and virtual learning, because it is real-time it allows for direct interaction, such as questions and topical discussion,” said Jared Bixby, Curator of Education of Sunset Zoo.

Throughout the year, the Sunset Zoo’s IDL program offered Close Encounters of the Wild Kind. This 20-30 minute program that engages participants in using their observation skills to identify animal adaptations and make inferences about those adaptations. More about the program can be found on the CILC website. This specific program was awarded the CILC Pinnacle Award.

The Pinnacle Award is given annually by the CILC to organizations that receive outstanding scores on program evaluations submitted by educators and other end users. Receiving the award indicates remarkable quality of educational content and exceptional skill at program deliver, according to the CILC Pinnacle Award Announcement.

The Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC), established in 1994, specializes in the access to applications and the utilization of videoconferencing for live interactive content and professional development, as well as web-based collaborative learning environments for lifelong learning.