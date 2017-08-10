Wallethub ranks Kansas 4th Strictest State on DUI

Before you drink and drive…you better think twice.

Not only does drunk driving result in nearly 10,000 deaths and $44 billion in economic damage each year – it results in roughly 1 million arrests.

Personal finance website Wallethub has ranked Kansas the 4th strictest state on DUI offenders. The ranking compared all 50 states including Washington, D.C. across 15 key metrics ranging from fines to minimum jail time.

The findings were compiled in their report: 2017’s Strictest & Most Lenient States on DUI.

The overall rank of the “strictest” state goes to Arizona with the harshest DUI penalties and long jail terms. Second on the list is Georgia, and third is Alaska. Kansas and Oklahoma tie for fourth and rounding out the top five is Nebraska.

South Dakota is the most lenient state on drunk drivers ranked 51st in the report, due largely to no mandatory jail time for offenders.

In Kansas the minimum jail time on a first offense DUI charge is one day ranking 9th in the nation; the minimum jail time on a second offense is 90 days, ranking 3rd in the nation. Old DUI convictions factor into penalties in Kansas for ten years, ranking 6th in the nation; and DUIs are automatic felonies after the third offense.

DUI Penalty in Kansas (1=Strictest; 25=Avg.):

9 th – Minimum Jail Time (1st offense)

– Minimum Jail Time (1st offense) 3 rd – Minimum Jail Time (2nd offense)

– Minimum Jail Time (2nd offense) 6 th – How Long Old DUI Factors into Penalties

– How Long Old DUI Factors into Penalties 20 th – Administrative License Suspension

– Administrative License Suspension 3 rd – Minimum Fine (1st offense)

– Minimum Fine (1st offense) 6 th – Minimum Fine (2nd offense)

– Minimum Fine (2nd offense) 5th – Average Insurance Rate Increase After DUI

Hover over the interactive map for more information.