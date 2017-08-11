Green Team hosts youth dove hunt

NEWS RELEASE

Topeka, Kan., Aug. 11, 2017 – Dove season is here, and the Westar Energy Green Team is hosting its annual youth dove hunt to kick off the season. It’s an excellent way to learn dove hunting basics, with plenty of birds flying at close range. The hunt will take place at Jeffrey Energy Center in St. Marys on Sept. 1-4 in the early morning or late afternoon.

Youth 16 and younger may participate in the hunt. They must bring their own shotguns, be accompanied by a non-hunting adult and have a license and Harvest Information Program (HIP) stamp, if age 16. Nontoxic shells will be provided.

The spacious wheat and sunflower fields have been prepared to draw plenty of doves, so the action should be lively.

Hunters will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunts will be scheduled as requests dictate and hunting groups can be formed. To request an application, call Jeanine Heinisch at 785-575-6355 by Friday, Aug. 25.