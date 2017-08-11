Reports of Counterfeit One-Hundred Bills have Surfaced in Junction City

On their JCPD Facebook page the Junction City Police Department has announced that in recent weeks they have received reports of counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills being passed in the city.

During the interview of people who had been identified with those bills, it was learned they had received them after being asked to exchange the large bill for smaller bills.

The counterfeit bills that are being passed are movie props.

The JCPD wants the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects who are passing those bills. If you have information pass it on to the police department.