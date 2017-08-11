JC Post

Reports of Counterfeit One-Hundred Bills have Surfaced in Junction City

( Photo courtesy of Junction City Police Facebook page )

On their JCPD Facebook page the Junction City Police Department has announced that in recent weeks they have received reports of counterfeit one-hundred dollar bills being passed in the city.

During the interview of people who had been identified with those bills, it was learned they had received them after being asked to exchange the large bill for smaller bills.

The counterfeit bills that are being passed are movie props.

The JCPD wants the public’s assistance in identifying the subjects who are passing those bills. If you have information pass it on to the police department.

  • JC Resident

    Obliviously they have some people that do not even look or check bills! Pathetic!

    • It’s pathetic that people don’t know how to count back change. I had an a cashier that didn’t know that a Nickel was worth 5 cents…She gave me 5 pennies because she said she didn’t have 5 cent…I showed her that she had a nickel and she said no…I need to give you 5 cent…not 5 cents…WOW…it’s a sad world we live in these days. I do hope that they find who is using this money and nail them good and proper.

  • Jolie Kaye

    This goes to show how many people do not even pay attention!
    Plus serial numbers do not start with PR.
    When I was a cashier at Fleet Farm many years ago, they taught all of us signs that money was counterfeit. This is just way too obvious!

  • Ano

    Counterfeit money its the job of the secret service. I hope they are notified.