SLOW DOWN! – JCPD preparing drivers for school speed zones

Speeding (School Zone): Ordinance 300.033

A school zone speed limit is a lower speed limit for an area around a school, enforceable by law at certain times.

Sec. 33. Maximum Speed Limits.

(a) Except as provided in subsection (b) and except when a special hazard exists that requires lower speed for compliance with K.S.A. 8-1557, and amendments thereto, the limits specified in this subsection or established as authorized by law shall be maximum lawful speeds, and no person shall operate a vehicle at a speed in excess of such maximum limits:

(1) In any business district, 20 miles per hour;

(2) In any urban district, 30 miles per hour;

(3) On any separated multilane highway, as designated and posted by the secretary of transportation, 75 miles per hour;

(4) On any county or township highway, 55 miles per hour; and

(5) On all other highways, 65 miles per hour.

(b) No person shall drive a school bus to or from school, or interschool or intraschool functions or activities, at a speed in excess of the maximum speed limits provided in subsection (a), except that the board of education of any school district may establish by board policy lower maximum speed limits for the operation of such district’s school buses. The provisions of this subsection relating to school buses shall apply to buses used for the transportation of students enrolled in community colleges or area vocational schools, when such buses are transporting students to or from school, or functions or activities. (K.S.A. Supp. 8-1558)

(c) The maximum speed limits in this section may be altered as authorized in K.S.A. 8-1559 and K.S.A. 8-1560, and amendments thereto. Ref.: Power to change speed limits generally and regulate speed in parks and school zones. (K.S.A. 8-1560, and K.S.A. 8-2002) 52 at a safe and appropriate speed when approaching and crossing an intersection or railroad grade crossing, when approaching and going around a curve, when approaching a hill crest, when traveling upon any narrow or winding roadway, and when special hazards exist with respect to pedestrians or other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions. (K.S.A. 8-1557)