Special Use Permit Request for RV Campground Withdrawn

The request for a special use permit to establish a recreational vehicle campground in the mobile home district at 1510 Rucker Road in Junction City has been withdrawn. That was confirmed by Interim Planning and Zoning Administrator Troy Livingston.

The request had been submitted by Don Weeks, the agent for the owner George E. Wright.

Multiple community members had expressed concern about the project with their issues ranging from safety in the area to the aesthetic appearance.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission had initially recommended approval but the Junction City Commission sent the matter back to the MPC with recommendations for the planning board to consider. The request was on the agenda for the planning board Thursday night, but Livingston announced that application for the special use permit had been withdrawn.