Star Wars Theme Used to Convey Key Message to Educators

A Star Wars theme, Choosing the God Force – the Light, was one focus of the annual Geary USD 475 general session.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr.Corbin Witt, said teachers can be the light in the eyes of young people, and help them make choices for their future. “The subject built around being a force of light for those students.”

Witt in costume portrayed a mock Star Wars character. ” I was Obi Wan Kanobe. So I was dressed to deal with Darth Vader who was trying to coax the staff toward the dark side. And I knew our staff wouldn’t go there so we had good time with that.”

Fort Riley Middle School eighth grade student Ayden Westbrook portrayed Darth Vader during the presentation.

All employees in USD 475 attend the general session, held every August just prior to the beginning of the school year.