Upcoming “flash sales” for ‘Victory Fest’ tickets

Discounted tickets for “Victory Fest” are on sale at limited times and locations this week. Visit the following locations to get your tickets:

Friday, Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cantigny Dining Facility, $20 tickets

Friday, Aug. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Exchange food court, $20 tickets

Friday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m., Cox Brothers BBQ in Manhattan; $15 tickets

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Commissary, $20 tickets

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 7 p.m., Custer Hill Aquatic Park, $20 tickets

Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m., Powercat Sports Grill in Manhattan; $20 tickets

Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commissary; $20 tickets

Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1 to 7 p.m., Custer Hill Aquatic Park; $20tickets

Victory Fest is a day-long music celebration Aug. 19 to honor the 1st Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary.

The event is open to the general public and a Department of Defense ID card or visitors access pass are not required. All activities take place at Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Air Field.

Tickets for the event, featuring Lit, The Charlie Daniels Band, The All-American Rejects, Eli Young Band and more – are available at http://www.victoryfest2017.com.

People who purchase tickets by midnight Saturday are also entered to win two meet and greet passes to the artist of their choice.