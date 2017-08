UPDATE:

All lanes are now open.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing the Interstate 70 eastbound passing lane and the westbound passing lane between I-70 mile markers 293 and 295 beginning today to complete maintenance work in the median.

The project is due to be completed by August 22.

KDOT urges drivers to be alert, pay attention to work zone warning signs and slow down when approaching work zones.