From August 17 through Labor Day, September 4, the Junction City Police Department will join 150 other local and state police agencies across the state in a crackdown aimed at removing drunk, drugged and other dangerous drivers from the roadways. Titled, You Drink. You Drive. You Lose., the enforcement campaign is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

According to Police Chief Dan Breci, the campaign is intended to remind drivers of several things:

–If you’re going to drink while away from home, do it responsibly by looking ahead and lining up a designated driver before leaving home.

–Think of a family you know – maybe your own. Now consider how it would be to wake up every day to the memory of your decision to drive after drinking – a decision which unintentionally brought injury or death to one of them. If you’re driving impaired, you are not only more likely to crash, but you are much more likely to cause serious injury or death to yourself and others when you do crash.

–Even if you appear to be driving well enough to get by, you may still be pulled over for another traffic offense. If this happens and the officer detects alcohol you will be tested. If you fail the testing process you’re looking at a fine of $500 – $2,500; up to one year in jail, the suspension of your driver’s license, increased insurance premiums. and the purchase and installation of an ignition interlock device in your car.

–We’re asking all citizens on the roadways to watch for suspicious driving behaviors.

–You can count on the JCPD to vigorously enforce impaired driving and other traffic laws, not just during this campaign, but through the year.

–Always remember, that the best protection against a drunk driving is the use of seat belts and appropriate child restraints – every trip, every time.