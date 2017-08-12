$85K damage from Kansas building fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Officials say an electrical issue is responsible for starting a Saturday morning building fire in Topeka.

Just after 9a.m., the Topeka Fire Department Responded to the fire located at 109 N. Kansas Avenue, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the three-story masonry commercial structure with light smoke showing. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. A search of the building revealed no occupants.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be accidental, associated with the malfunction of electrical branch circuitry, according to the Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s

Estimated dollar loss – $85,000.00; $75,000.00 structural loss and $10,000.00 contents loss.