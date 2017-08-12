Big Saturday at Milford Lake

The Milford Lake Dam will be rededicated Saturday morning.

The ceremony is scheduled at 8 a.m. and will mark the beginning of a full day of activities at the lake, including a 10-mile bicycle fun ride, 5K run / walk and the seventh annual Float Your Boat competition.

The Milford Dam construction began in 1962 and was completed that year. The reservoir was filled to its’ current level in July of 1967. Speakers during the ceremony will range from Junction City Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald and Geary County Commission Chairman Ben Bennett, Milford Mayor Brad Roether, State Representative Lonnie Clark and the Commander of the Kansas City District Corps of Engineers, Colonel Douglas Guttormsen. A plaque will also be unveiled.

The 10-mile bicycle ride called the JC Challenge, is brand new this year. The expectations for this year are to have at least 50 racers but grow the event in the future to more than 150.

The 5K race will follow a course along the river on the Riverwalk down to the overpass at U.S. 77 highway, loop back and veer off to a wooded trail that comes up along the Gathering Pond, and finishes back at the main hub of activity at the parking lot near the beach area.

In the Float Your Boat competitors use duct tape and cardboard to make a boat. They then sail them on a designated course at the Gathering Pond with prizes and trophies awarded to the winners.

The schedule includes:

–8 a.m. 8:40 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony for 40 years, rededication of dam

–9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. bicycle race

–10:30 a.m. – noon 5K Run / Walk

–11 a.m. – noon Float Your Boat check-in

–noon – 1 p.m. Float Your Boat Judging

–12:30 p.m. Award ceremony for bicycle racers

–1-2:30 p.m. Float Your Boat competition