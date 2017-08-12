Fan Appreciation Day Saturday at K-State

Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday ( August 12 ) at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Fans are asked to park on the west side of the stadium and enter through Gate B for this free event, which begins at 5 p.m. Seating will be open on the west side in Sections 3-7, and fans can watch the final hour of practice.

At the conclusion of practice Bill Snyder and the 2017 team captains will address the crowd prior to a one-hour autograph session on the field with players and coaches. Those participating are asked to limit the number of autographed items to one per person and encouraged to provide their own items to be signed.

Fans should note K-State Athletics will use this event to unveil its enhanced screening procedures this year at the stadium.