Fish & Game Association Annual Fish Fry

The Geary County Fish & Game Association will hold their annual Fish Fry and meeting on Monday, August 14th, at 6 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Acres on the K-244 Spur near the Milford Lake Dam.

The main course of various kinds of fish will be provided. Members and guests should bring their choice of side dishes and desserts.

The program for the evening will be presented by Bryan Pinick from Whiskers Guided Fishing, a local fishing guide service on Milford Lake. He will be talking about fishing techniques and equipment used for various types of fishing in Milford and other lakes.