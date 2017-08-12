Float Your Boat Caps Exciting Day at Milford Lake

The seventh annual Float Your Boat event at Milford Lake Saturday drew 26 boat team entries and a large turnout of onlookers on the beach at the Gathering Pond below the Dam. The entries were spread between four divisions including Family, Teen, Open and Extreme.

The event capped off a full day of activities at the lake that included the 50-year re-dedication of the Milford Lake Dam, a brand new JC Challenge Bicycle Ride and a 5K Run / Walk.

Dennis Beson, Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, said bicyclers were ecstatic about their course and looking forward to coming back next year. “Ten mile course. The highest level participants did five laps, so 50-mile race.” He estimated there about 100 riders. The 5K had 34 entries, split between the run and walk.

The Sheriff’s Department team captured first place in the Extreme Division. Adam Cook, Correctional Officer for the Department, said six people built the boat over a two-week time period. “It’s taken after a john boat. It’s about 13-feet, nine inches long, about four-foot wide.” The boats are built out of duct tape and cardboard. Cook calculated there were about 50 rolls of duct tape used on the project.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department entered the top boat in the Extreme Division.