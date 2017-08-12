Milford Lake – 50 Years Old

The Milford Lake Dam was rededicated Saturday. Built in mid-1960’s, the Dam is 50 years old.

Corps of Engineers, Geary County, Junction City, Milford and a State Representative all participated in the ceremony at the East Rolling Hills, Dedication Point area where a plaque marking the anniversary has been installed.

Ben Bennett, Geary County Commissioners remembered the gates were closed in 1967. “And it was supposed to take about three years for it to reach conservation pool. We had a real wet year in 1967, and actually the lake reached conservation pool in about six months, almost. So we would have had another big flood, probably, during that period of time if it hadn’t been for the Dam.”

Phyllis Fitzgerald, Junction City Mayor, said she told the audience it is the largest man-made lake in Kansas, was built for flood control and protects the City from flooding. She told JCPost.com, “It provides beautiful sunrises, beautiful sunsets, watching of the eagles and lots of recreational opportunities for everybody.”

The rededication of the dam was followed by activities in the lake area including the first ever JC Challenge bicycle ride that attracted about 100 riders, a 5K Run / Walk, and at the Gathering Pond the seventh annual Float Your Boat competition where 26 boats made with duct tape and cardboard were steered on on a water course. The CEO of the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Dennis Beson estimated a turnout for Float Your Boat, participants and spectators combined, of at least 300 people.