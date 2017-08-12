Return The Surveys

Three-hundred surveys were recently submitted to Junction City residents to obtain demographic details about the community. The information will be used to help qualify and apply for a community development block grant for a project involving improvements to the Fifth Street Playground Park.

The plans for the park includes new park equipment.

So far, of the 300 surveys that were mailed out only about 90 have been returned.

For those who have received surveys organizers for the project need you to return them in the stamped envelope that was submitted with the survey.